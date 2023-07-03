‘Insecure’ Now Streaming on Netflix as HBO Deal Closes, More Shows to Follow

All five seasons of Issa Rae’s acclaimed HBO series “Insecure” surprise-dropped on Netflix on Monday, serving as confirmation that a deal for Netflix to stream HBO content has been completed. The deal closed late last week, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

“Insecure” is the first of a number of HBO originals that will stream on Netflix, with the World War II limited series “Band of Brothers,” Emmy-winning drama “Six Feet Under,” Dwayne Johnson’s “Ballers” and supernatural sensation “True Blood” to follow, according to the same individual. Netflix streaming dates for those series haven’t yet been set.

This deal marks the first time HBO content has been licensed to a rival within the United States in a decade. HBO shows were previously licensed to Amazon to stream on Prime Video, but that deal was made before Prime Video became a serious competitor in the originals space.

The deal comes as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has promised Wall Street that its streaming business will become profitable by the end of 2023 and generate $1 billion in profit by 2025. Previously, Zaslav removed original titles from HBO Max (and subsequently Max) in an effort to license them to other outlets, including FAST services.

The company inked a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) deal with Roku and Tubi in January, in which the services agreed to license 2,000 hours of content and launch a series of channels to carry its movies and television shows. Warner Bros. Discovery plans to also launch its own FAST service this year, though timing on that hasn’t yet been announced.

Netflix, meanwhile, is welcoming the licensed titles as licensed content routinely lands on the streaming service’s Top 10 list. Case in point: The USA drama series “Suits” is the No. 3 most-watched TV show on Netflix as of Monday.

Created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, “Insecure” launched in 2016 and concluded in 2021, racking up a number of Primetime Emmy nominations throughout its run and a Peabody win.