Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 4"

Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 4" (Lionsgate)

Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Tops the Most In-Demand Movies of 2023 So Far | Charts

by | June 29, 2023 @ 10:38 AM

Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” places second in a franchise-dominated list

As we near the midpoint of 2023, it’s the perfect time to take stock of the movie release landscape. To assess the most influential film releases during this period, we’re examining the films that saw the highest audience demand within the first month of their release, per Parrot Analytics’ demand data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In a trend that’s become typical of contemporary cinema, franchise films dominated our list. Among the top 10 films so far in 2023, seven belong to long-established franchises, including “John Wick” and Marvel. Two others are reimaginings of classic, much-loved stories with widespread popularity: “The Little Mermaid” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

