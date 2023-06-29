Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Tops the Most In-Demand Movies of 2023 So Far | Charts

Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” places second in a franchise-dominated list

In a trend that’s become typical of contemporary cinema, franchise films dominated our list. Among the top 10 films so far in 2023, seven belong to long-established franchises, including “John Wick” and Marvel. Two others are reimaginings of classic, much-loved stories with widespread popularity: “The Little Mermaid” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

As we near the midpoint of 2023, it’s the perfect time to take stock of the movie release landscape. To assess the most influential film releases during this period, we’re examining the films that saw the highest audience demand within the first month of their release, per Parrot Analytics’ demand data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

The only film that doesn’t fit into one of these categories is “Cocaine Bear,” which ranks as the eighth most in-demand release of 2023. This film, loosely inspired by true events, blends elements of comedy and horror. It manages to stand out in a landscape otherwise dominated by major franchises with its outrageous premise.

The most noteworthy release of the year so far is Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4,” generating over 216 times the demand of an average movie. The staggering popularity of this title speaks to the enduring appeal of the “John Wick” franchise and reaffirms Keanu Reeves’ status as a leading action star of his generation.

Most in-demand movies, Jan.-June 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Trailing close behind is Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which surpassed the demand levels of other recent releases from the superhero studio. The film hit its demand zenith approximately seven days post-premiere, reaching a higher peak than the other Marvel releases since 2022. The Marvel universe also claims the sixth spot in the demand ranking with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” even though it was a relative disappointment at the box office.

Marvel movie post-premiere demand, 2022-2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

The “Fast and the Furious” franchise continued to resonate with American audiences. “Fast X,” the franchise’s 10th installment, emerged as the year’s third most popular release. This racing saga outpaced other formidable franchise competitors such as “Evil Dead Rise.” “Creed III” from the enduring “Rocky” franchise, and DC’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.