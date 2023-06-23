Kyle Gass and Jack Black in "Tenacious D."

Kyle Gass and Jack Black in "Tenacious D." (HBO)

20 HBO and Max Shows That Warner Bros. Discovery Should License to Netflix | Chart

by | June 23, 2023 @ 5:29 PM

Why stop at “Insecure”? Older shows like “Tenacious D” and popular dramas and comedies fit well with the No. 1 streamer’s audience

In an unexpected turn in the streaming sector, Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly discussing the possibility of licensing some of its original HBO content to competitor Netflix. The strategy diverges from the industry’s recent streaming strategy of hoarding content for their own direct-to-consumer services.

It’s not the first time HBO has explored syndication, with “Curb Your Enthusiasm” airing on TV Guide Network and “Entourage” on Spike. And from 2014 to 2018, HBO licensed shows to Amazon’s Prime Video. Still, it’s been years since an HBO original was available on a service not owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

