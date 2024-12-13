Taylor Sheridan Topples ‘Dune: Prophecy’ on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

Last week’s Samba TV’s Weekly Wrap Report looked at how Max has dominated the streaming chart for most of the second half of 2024. Yet there has been another superpower lying in wait – one whose reach extends across both streaming and linear.

The force that finally toppled Max is none other than super producer, writer and hit series creator Taylor Sheridan, whose latest Paramount+ original, “Landman,” was the most-watched streaming program for the week of Dec. 2 to 8. The drama is set within the West Texas oil industry and stars Billy Bob Thornton. It’s also one of three series that bears Sheridan’s name this week, along with “Special Ops: Lioness” (No.