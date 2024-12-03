Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Sees 14.6 Million Global Multiplatform Viewers in First 7 Days, Biggest Debut for a Paramount+ Original | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The Taylor Sheridan hits keep coming. “Landman” secured 14.6 million global multiplatform viewers in its first seven days across Paramount+ and its linear premiere, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Based on households, this marks the biggest global premiere week ever for a Paramount+ original.

Additionally, in its second week, “Landman” reached 2.4 million domestic households, a 60% increase from its previous week. This metric was found by comparing the first day of “Landman” Week 1 to the first day of Week 2. These numbers are based off of internal data from Paramount+, which measured average minute audience for the show’s first seven days, as well as all linear plays of “Landman” (the linear metrics, which were not broken out separately, were measured by VideoAmp).

This continues a massive fall season for MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. It all started with “Yellowstone” — the second half of Season 5 scored 21 million viewers in the United States in live plus three day viewing, making its return the most-watched installment of “Yellowstone” to date. Its premiere night alone saw 16.4 million viewers in total, according to VideoAmp, marking a 3% increase from Season 5, Part 1.

That was then followed by “Lioness” Season 2, which scored 12.4 million viewers globally across all platforms. This number accounted for viewing on Paramount+, where the series premiered on Oct. 27, as well as its linear preview, which happened the week of Nov. 10, and reflects internal global data from Paramount.

From Sheridan and Christian Wallace, the drama stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, the titular landman at an oil company in the boomtowns of West Texas. The series seeks to be a “modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs,” according to a press release for the series, and is based off the 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly. In addition to Thornton, the series stars Demi Moore, Jon Hamm and Michael Peña, who appears in a guest role.

New episodes of “Landman” stream every Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.