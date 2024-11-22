‘Lioness’ Season 2 Premiere Scores 12.4 Million Multiplatform Viewers Globally | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The Taylor Sheridan universe continues to be a big winner for Paramount Global. The Season 2 premiere of “Lioness,” which comes from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, scored 12.4 million viewers globally across all platforms, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

This figure accounts for viewing on Paramount+ as well as its linear preview, which happened the week of Nov. 10. The series first returned to Paramount+ on Oct. 27. That Nov. 10 week marked the best week ever for the drama to date. So far, Season 2 has seen a 14% week-to-week increase when it comes to global households, jumping from an average of 4.8 million households to 5.4 million.

These numbers reflect internal global data from Paramount+ as well as average minute audience ratings for Episode 1. Specifically, the linear numbers come from VideoAmp, which tallied the live plus seven day ratings for the Season 2 premiere after it was shown on eight cable networks on Nov. 10 (Paramount typically reports ratings figures from Nielsen, though they are currently in the midst of an ongoing contract dispute). The streaming growth is based on Paramount+ active subscriber households through the first 21 days of “Lioness” Season 2, Episode 1.

This continues a very good fall for MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. With “Yellowstone” Season 5, Part 2, the series saw its biggest premiere to date, scoring 21 million viewers in live plus three day viewing as well as 16.4 million viewers on premiere night.

Additionally, Sheridan’s Billy Bob Thornton-led “Landman” debuted as the most-watched series premiere Paramount+ has seen in two years. The drama brought in 5.2 million viewers between its Nov. 17 debut and its airing on Paramount Network immediately after a new episode of “Yellowstone,” according to VideoAmp viewing figures.

The Taylor Sheridan universe has been a profitable one for Paramount. In addition to “Yellowstone,” “Lioness” and now “Landman,” the showrunner and executive producer has created Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King,” Jeremy Renner’s “Mayor of Kingstown” and David Oyelowo’s “Lawman: Bass Reeves.” He’s also responsible for the cowboy reality series “The Last Cowboy” as well as “Yellowstone” spinoffs “1883” and “1923.”

“Lioness” streams Sundays on Paramount+.