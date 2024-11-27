‘Wicked’ Tops ‘Moana 2’ and ‘Yellowstone’ as Title Consumers Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

The Wicked Witch of the West has won at the box office, with “Wicked” making $114 million domestically its opening weekend and reclaiming the No. 1 spot on this week’s ScreenShare Top 10.