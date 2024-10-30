‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Scares Off Competition, Claims 9th Week As Title Consumers Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” continues its streak at No. 1 for the ninth week in a row. “NFL Football” holds its position at No. 2 while “Venom: The Last Dance” jumps five spots to No.