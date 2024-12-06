‘Dune: Prophecy’ Holds Off Christmas and True Crime at No. 1 on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

Max boldly declares itself “The One to Watch” across its marketing materials and, throughout the second half of 2024, it has lived up to that tag line. This week is the 11th straight week that a Max/HBO title has topped the Samba TV’s Weekly Wrap Report streaming chart.

This week, the honor goes to “Dune: Prophecy,” which is the most-watched streaming program for the second consecutive week. It follows “The Penguin’s” nine-week run in the throne. Can “Dune” make it a clean sweep through the rest of the year? Stay tuned to find out.

“Dune” holds off some stiff competition this week, most of it coming from Netflix’s blizzard of holiday films.