Streaming Demographics Unpacked: Which Audiences Drive Revenue for Netflix, Hulu and More? | Chart

AppleTV+ skews older and male, while Disney+ has had the most success generating revenue from younger audiences

Which audiences are generating revenue for Netflix and the other streamers?

Older audiences (Millennials and older) are still the main age group driving revenue across most platforms. Apple TV+ leads in this regard with the most revenue from older generations. Apple TV+ originals like “Slow Horses” and “Palm Royale” had older-skewing audiences.

Disney+ is the platform that has had the most success generating revenue from younger audiences. The platform’s male skew is fueled by its tentpole originals in the Marvel and Star Wars universe which tend to have male dominated audiences. But other shows, like “The Simpsons,” “Bluey” and “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” helped drive revenue from younger audiences in Q2.

Netflix was the most successful platform at driving revenue evenly across age groups and between men and women.

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

