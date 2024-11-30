Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Boasts Biggest Audience Ever With 31.3 Million Viewers

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade set some viewership records over the holiday.

The annual parade reigned in 31.3 million viewers across all platforms this year. That marks a 10% increase from viewership last year and stands as the biggest audience ever for the parade. A whopping 23.6 million viewers tuned into NBC for the live telecast – breaking a second record for being the most watched entertainment show on linear TV since the 2020 Academy Awards.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that annually marks the beginning of the holiday season. Macy’s is honored to bring this iconic experience to life and create moments of inspiration and joy through world-class entertainment that only we can deliver for our customers and the nation,” Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a statement.

Peacock also played a factor in the audience growth. Streaming hours on the NBC platform ballooned 26% compared to last year.

It was not just business as usual for the parade this year. A group of pro-Palestine protesters briefly delayed the parade and ended in 21 arrests. Protestors started blocking the parade after entering past the barriers on W. 55th St. and 6th Ave. A little over a dozen demonstrators can be seen in footage sitting down with a large sign that read, “Don’t celebrate genocide,” “free Palestine,” “land back” among other messages.

The most recent public protests come just days after President Joe Biden announced an agreed-upon ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

“Under the deal reached today, effective at 4:00 a.m. tomorrow, local time, the fighting across the Lebanese/Israeli border will end,” Biden said. “This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities … What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations will not be allowed, I emphasize, will not be allowed, to threaten the security of Israel again.”



The president continued, “Over the next 60 days, the Lebanese army and state security forces will deploy and take control of their own territory. And over the next 60 days, Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast is produced by Silent House Productions. Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn serve as executive producers. Sacha Mueller is co-executive producer.