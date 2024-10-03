Cassidy Hutchinson Wishes She Knew Why Republicans Aren’t Following Liz Cheney’s Lead and Voting for Kamala Harris | Video

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide to Donald Trump, said she’s deeply perplexed by the Republican party’s blind allegiance to her former boss.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday, Hutchinson told co-host Mika Brzezinski, “I don’t know why so many Republicans, specifically the men, are cloaking themselves in cowardice, especially in the face of Donald Trump and JD Vance. The Republican party is something that is completely unrecognizable to what it once was.”

Hutchinson testified against the former president in 2022 during the Jan. 6 committee hearings, and on Wednesday night during a separate appearance on MSNBC she endorsed Kamala Harris. She follows in the footsteps of former GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a staunch lifelong right winger who was nevertheless effectively drummed out of the party for opposing Donald Trump’s criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Though Hutchinson is is a vocal critic of Trump and his current running mate, she asserted during her “Morning Joe” appearance that she is remains a conservative even as she questions her alignment with the Republican Party.

“As time has passed and I’ve gained clarity of mind, not only am I still a conservative but I feel more confident and rooted in my conservative principles than when I worked for [Trump],” she said.

Hutchinson said she is “grateful” for the leadership of Cheney and other Republicans who have endorsed Harris, adding that she commends Nancy Pelosi’s leadership as well. Hutchinson noted there are still “good Republicans” trying to “salvage what’s left of the party,” but more need to step forward. She specifically called on former Republican senator Mitt Romney to endorse the vice president.

“This is something that is so much bigger than a political party,” Hutchinson said. “[Trump] has warped the party in his image with a body of enablers who also exist in Congress, who continue to proliferate lies and conspiracy theories to the American people.”

Hutchinson was a key testimony in the Jan. 6 House committee hearings, speaking out against the misconduct of Trump, Rudy Giuliani and many of the former president’s senior aides.

Watch the video here: