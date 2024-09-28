Casting Directors Reach Tentative Studio Agreement With Unanimous Negotiating Committee Support

New York and Los Angeles-based casting directors reached a new tentative contract agreement with Hollywood studios and streamers on Friday, according to their union.

Teamsters Local 399, which represents Los Angeles members, in conjunction with New York’s Local 817 shared a joint statement on social media.

“As of this afternoon, Teamsters 399 & 817 have officially reached a tentative agreement for our Local 399 & 817 Casting Agreement with the AMPTP,” the union stated. “The member-led negotiating committee fought until the bitter end for a tentative agreement that is being unanimously recommended for ratification.”

Last month, casting assistant groups on both coasts voted to unionize with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election.

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 399 & 817 REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT W/ AMPTP FOR CASTING 👊

Our member-led negotiating committee fought until the bitter end for a tentative agreement that is being unanimously recommended for ratification. pic.twitter.com/EWdYtP2NPf — Teamsters Local 399 (@Teamsters_399) September 27, 2024

“This organizing win proves that Casting in both Los Angeles and New York is by Teamsters. I am proud of not only the Assistants in their fight to make improvements to their career and livelihood, but also our 399 and 817 members that stepped up to support this group in their fight,” the Teamsters’ Motion Picture Division director Lindsay Dougherty said at the time.

“Casting plays an integral role in every single production and often sets the foundation for any project. Our members’ hard work, creativity and expertise in their craft will drive our fight with the AMPTP for the pay, benefits and working conditions that are owed,” she added.

Hollywood unions, including SAG-AFTRA, the DGA and the WGA West and East, issued a joint statement of solidarity with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on Aug. 23.

“The Guilds and Unions of Hollywood stand united with Teamster Casting Directors, Associate Casting Directors and the newly organized Casting Assistants as they seek fair compensation and improved working conditions across all classifications,” the guilds said in a statement.

“The Casting Department plays a critical role on any production, and work alongside many of our members to bring their creative visions to life. Casting professionals have championed our recent contract fights, and we now stand with them in their pursuit of a fair and equitable deal,” the August statement continued.