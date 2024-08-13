Casting Assistants Unanimously Vote to Unionize With Teamsters

Casting assistant groups in both Los Angeles and New York unanimously voted on Monday to unionize with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election.

Los Angeles Casting Assistants will be represented by Teamsters Local 399 and their New York counterparts will be represented by Teamsters Local 817, the union said in a press release.

“This organizing win proves that Casting in both Los Angeles and New York is by Teamsters. I am proud of not only the Assistants in their fight to make improvements to their career and livelihood, but also our 399 and 817 members that stepped up to support this group in their fight,” Motion Picture Division director Lindsay Dougherty said.

“Casting plays an integral role in every single production and often sets the foundation for any project. Our members’ hard work, creativity and expertise in their craft will drive our fight with the AMPTP for the pay, benefits and working conditions that are owed,” Dougherty added.

Ballots were mailed on July 19 to casting assistants that had worked 15 days with the same major studio employer in the 12 months preceding June 29, and were due back on Friday.

On Monday, the 91 ballots were counted with NLRB in front of observers with all voting in favor of union representation. The union expects the number of casting assistants supporting a union to grow to 150 or 200. The group is seeking representation, having expressed the need for higher wages, access to health benefits, a pension and protections on the job.

Teamsters are preparing for negotiations with the AMPTP on Monday, Aug. 26, for the casting directors, associate casting directors and, now, casting assistants. Casting directors and associates organized with Teamsters back in 2006.

This organizing effort was backed by 817 and 399 Associate Casting Directors and Casting Directors.