CBS

CBS Balks at Airing 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards Over $22 Million Asking Price, Declining Ratings (Exclusive)

WAXWORD

by and | June 14, 2021 @ 4:56 PM

Dick Clark Productions is shopping the show to NBC as part of a deal to renegotiate the troubled Golden Globes, TheWrap has learned

CBS has balked at a staggering demand of $22 million a year to license the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, leaving show producer Dick Clark Productions scrambling to negotiate a new deal amid declining ratings and internal executive turmoil, TheWrap has learned.

CBS, which has aired the ACM Awards since 1998, declined to counter the $22 million demand to renew its deal, according to two individuals with knowledge of the negotiations. The insiders said the new price was well above the previous $20 million annual price for a show that has lost almost half of its viewership since 2018.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Celebrity Family Feud

Ratings: ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Is No. 1 (Answer) on Sunday’s Big Board
In the Heights Hamilton Easter Egg

‘In the Heights’ Box Office Bust: Why It’s Not HBO Max’s Fault and 5 Other Takeaways

How 2 Bravo Superfans Gained 9,000-Plus Clubhouse Followers in Just 3 Months (Exclusive)
nbc slip n slide ben silverman bobby moynihan ron funches

NBC Sh-t Show: ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ Production Shut Down Over ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Outbreak (Exclusive)
Friends Reunion Special - Photography by Terence Patrick

‘Friends’ Reunion Drew More HBO Max Sign-Ups Than Any 2021 Warner Bros. Film Debut
Manifest

The Case to Renew NBC’s Still-on-the-Bubble ‘Manifest’ – and the Case for Cancellation
Manifest -- Season: 3

‘Manifest’ Season 3 Finale Lands, but Fox Finishes First in Ratings With ‘Beat Shazam’

Hollywood’s Post-COVID Production Dilemma: Buy Pricey Insurance or Roll the Dice?
in the heights

How ‘In the Heights’ Could Flip the Script on Hollywood’s Sketchy History With Latino Culture
A Million Little Things

Ratings: NBC Reruns Top ABC’s ‘A Million Little Things’ Finale in Viewers
discovery hbo max content library

Size Matters: HBO Max and Discovery+ Already Surpass Netflix, Disney in Number of Titles | Chart