HFPA Members Suggest Suing Attorneys for ‘Damaging Advice’ to Golden Globes Group (Exclusive)

by | May 20, 2021 @ 4:33 PM

“In the spirit of ‘never let a crisis go to waste, isn’t it appropriate for us to sue our lawyers?” longtime member Noemia Young writes in an email

In the latest sign of the crisis engulfing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over diversity issues and NBC’s cancellation of the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony, some members are now pushing to sue the organization’s lawyers for providing “improper and legally damaging advice.” Many are also renewing calls for the current board to resign over its handling of the firestorm surrounding the HFPA.

Several longtime members have sent emails this month to other members or directly to President Ali Sar, expressing disappointment with the state of the organization, leveling specific charges against HFPA attorney Gregory Goeckner and an outside media lawyer for the group, Joe Calabrese of Latham & Watkins.

Beatrice Verhoeven

