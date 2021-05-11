Golden Globe Awards

Christopher Polk/NBC

What’s Next for the Canceled Golden Globes and Can the HFPA Recover?

by and | May 11, 2021 @ 6:00 AM
“I don’t think anyone will touch this with a 10-foot pole until they get their act together,” one insider says 

The Golden Globes crisis over the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association peaked early this week, with NBC cancelling the 2022 awards telecast under the crushing pressure of a streamer and studio boycott, leaving the organization with precious few options for survival.

Among the many questions left by NBC’s cancellation of the telecast were: Can the HFPA take its 2022 broadcast to another network? If not, would the HFPA decide to hand out awards anyway? Does NBC still owe the association the contractual $60 million for the telecast? And would the activist groups pushing for to boycott the group over a history of no Black members and a tarnished public reputation stand down to allow the group to implement a reform plan?

Become a member to read more.
Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why Sony’s Streaming Deals With Netflix AND Disney Make Sense for Everyone
tom cruise golden globes

Tom Cruise Returns His 3 Golden Globes in Protest Against HFPA
fall tv

2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)
golden globes statue hfpa

NBC Pulls Out of Airing 2022 Golden Globes
Penguin Random House Simon and Schuster

Inside Book Publishing’s Merger Mania – and Why Antitrust Laws Won’t Slow It Down

Ratings: First ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Women’s Championship Flops on Mother’s Day
F9 In the Heights Black Widow

Summer Box Office Preview: Don’t Expect Any $100 Million Openings
golden globes statue

As Netflix, Amazon Boycott HFPA Over Reforms, Could the Golden Globes Get Canceled?
scarlett johansson

Scarlett Johansson Calls for Hollywood to ‘Step Back’ From ‘Sexist’ HFPA Members
Netflix Logo

HFPA Pleads for Meeting With Netflix After Streamer Cuts Ties

Netflix to Cease Working With HFPA Without a ‘Clear Roadmap for Change’