Dick Clark Productions President Amy Thurlow to Depart

Amy Thurlow is leaving as president of Dick Clark Productions, ending a rocky tenure that was marked by numerous complaints over her bruising and “toxic” management style.

She will step down at the end of June. She had served in that role since 2019.

As TheWrap reported in April, Thurlow’s behavior partially led to the departure of five senior execs earlier this year. One insider described Thurlow as someone who was “very, very challenging” to work for, calling out a management style “that could be classified as toxic.” TheWrap reported of similar complaints at Thurlow’s previous jobs, which you can read about here.

Her departure also comes as DCP is without a home for the 2022 Golden Globes, which were effectively canceled when NBC dropped the awards show for next year in the wake of the diversity issues at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

A search for new DCP president will begin immediately.

“As some of you know, in addition to our work together, I have also been passionate about pursuing and achieving other professional opportunities. After getting through this year’s ACMs and BBMAs, it felt like the right time for me to do so,” Thurlow said in a note to staff.

At that time, a spokeswoman had no comment on the allegations of a toxic culture but defended Thurlow’s management. “We know Amy Thurlow to be incredibly appreciative and supportive of all the efforts and hard work of her team in a particularly challenging year,” the spokesperson said. “As a new leader of the division, she has made changes and recently articulated goals and growth plans, it’s understandable that change is not for everyone.”

At last September’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville, Thurlow created a “huge fuss” at the Opryland Hotel when she didn’t get the presidential suite, according to three individuals with knowledge of the incident. Her outburst made such waves that, according to one insider, the famed hotel had to consult the Academy of Country Music to find a solution. An MRC spokeswoman had no comment on this incident.