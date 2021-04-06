5 Top Executives Quit Dick Clark Productions Amid ‘Toxic Culture’ Complaints (Exclusive)

by and | April 6, 2021 @ 7:12 PM

Insiders complain about the management style of DCP President Amy Thurlow

Five senior executives have abruptly quit Dick Clark Productions, the company behind the Golden Globes and the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards, amid complaints of what one insider called a “toxic culture,” TheWrap has learned.

In the past few weeks, the production company has seen an exodus of top executives, including Linda Gierahn, executive vice president of production; Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming and development; Amy Pfister, vice president of communications; Rika Camizianos, VP of creative content and postproduction — brand, marketing and digital strategy; and Ben Roy, vice president of programming and development.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

