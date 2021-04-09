dick clark productions amy thurlow

Dick Clark Productions President Amy Thurlow (Getty Images)

Dick Clark President Accused of Abuse, Inappropriate Language at Previous Job (Exclusive)

WAXWORD

by | April 9, 2021 @ 4:30 PM

Amy Thurlow is “in way over her head” as president of Golden Globes producer Dick Clark Productions, an insider tells TheWrap

Amy Thurlow, the president of Dick Clark Productions whose management style has led to at least five executive departures this year, was the subject of complaints about her drinking, abusive behavior and inappropriate language in a previous executive role at TV Guide, TheWrap has learned.

Before joining DCP, which produces the annual Golden Globes and Academy of Country Music awards, Thurlow drew criticism for her work as CFO of TV Guide Network from 2011 to 2014. Thurlow was “despised” by her colleagues for bullying subordinates, was often “pass-out” drunk at company events and made an inappropriate remark to an Asian American colleague that led to an HR complaint, according to at least one individual who worked with her at the time.

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

