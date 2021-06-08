Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere Comes Up Roses

And “The Good Doctor” season finale keeps the ball rolling for ABC

CBS finished second in primetime last night in terms of overall audience averages, but ended up in a tie with Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo among adults 18-49. That’s generally the key demo for advertisers on broadcast entertainment programming. CBS aired all reruns on Monday.

“The Bachelorette” — sans Chris Harrison, which fans will now have to get used to on a permanent basis — ruled Monday night in Nielsen’s TV ratings. ABC’s “The Good Doctor” season finale at 10 p.m. did not let its two-hour lead-in down.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. Kate Thurston’s “The Bachelorette” premiere from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 3.6 million total viewers. “The Good Doctor” followed with a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million total viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.5 million, Fox was fourth with 1.6 million.

For NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” from 8 to 10 got a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million total viewers. “Small Fortune” at 10 received a 0.2/2 and 1.4 million total viewers.

For Fox, “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 landed a 0.6/4 and 2.4 million total viewers. At 9, “Housebroken” had a 0.3/2 and 978,000 total viewers. At 9:30, “Duncanville” managed a 0.2/1 and 707,000 total viewers.

CBS, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.9 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 858,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in total viewers with 340,000, airing all repeats.

Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are co-hosting the current season of “The Bachelorette,” following Harrison’s initial decision to step back from the show earlier this year. Harrison, who hosted the franchise’s shows for more than two decades, departed following controversy over his handling of racial issues in an interview about a “Bachelor” contestant.