THE BACHELORETTE - “1701” – Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on “The Bachelor.” With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops, props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony. Strap in, it’s going to be a season like no other on “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON, CONNOR B.

Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere Comes Up Roses

by | June 8, 2021 @ 9:14 AM

And “The Good Doctor” season finale keeps the ball rolling for ABC

“The Bachelorette” — sans Chris Harrison, which fans will now have to get used to on a permanent basis — ruled Monday night in Nielsen’s TV ratings. ABC’s “The Good Doctor” season finale at 10 p.m. did not let its two-hour lead-in down.

CBS finished second in primetime last night in terms of overall audience averages, but ended up in a tie with Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo among adults 18-49. That’s generally the key demo for advertisers on broadcast entertainment programming. CBS aired all reruns on Monday.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

CHRIS HARRISON

Chris Harrison Exits ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise

Is Streaming More Expensive Than Cable? Depends on Where You Live | Charts

Ratings: Univision Tops All of Broadcast TV With CONCACAF Nations League Finals
theme parks pandemic

Pandemic Theme Park Layoffs Make Way for Hiring Frenzy
abc summer fun and games

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ and ABC’s Other ‘Summer Fun & Games’ Shows Ranked by Viewers | Chart
Beat Shazam

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Season Premiere Doesn’t Beat Much of Anything
amc theatres joey nicholas

AMC Theatres’ Surprise Stock Winners: Meet the Pizza Delivery Guy Who Turned $800 Into $65,000
amc theatres

How Much Will the Meme Stock Surge Help AMC Theatres in the Long Run?

‘MasterChef’ Season 11 Premiere Orders Up Ratings Win for Fox
David Zaslav Pay Hero Art

Inside Discovery CEO’s ‘Eye-Popping’ Pay – Is David Zaslav Worth More Than Bob Iger? | Charts

Chris Harrison Not Returning to ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ David Spade Among Fill-In Guest Hosts