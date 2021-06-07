Ratings: Univision Tops All of Broadcast TV With CONCACAF Nations League Finals

CBS wins in total viewers with Kennedy Center Honors

CBS was fourth in the key demo’s ratings but had primetime’s most total viewers, airing the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ABC came in second place on the night in both main Nielsen metrics.

Univision topped all of broadcast television in TV ratings on Sunday with the CONCACAF (the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) Nations League Finals, in which the U.S. topped Mexico 3-2.

Univision was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. The soccer game itself, which aired from 9 to 11, averaged a 0.8/5 and 3.9 million total viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and in viewers with 4.2 million. After a rerun, the “Celebrity Family Feud” season premiere at 8 p.m. posted a 0.8/6 and 5.5 million total viewers. At 9, “The Chase” season premiere drew a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million total viewers. The “To Tell the Truth” season premiere at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 3.1 million total viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in total viewers with 2 million. The U.S. Championships for gymnastics from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. averaged a 0.4/3 and 1.9 million total viewers. An “America’s Got Talent” rerun followed.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 4.9 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” landed a 0.4/3 and 6.7 million total viewers. The Kennedy Center Honors, which aired over the next two hours, averaged a 0.3/2 and 5.1 million total viewers. An encore followed.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. Telemundo was fifth in total viewers with 687,000. Fox was sixth in total viewers with 564,000.

For Fox, between reruns, “Bless the Harts” at 7:30 had a 0.2/1 and 542,000 total viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 497,000. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at 8 got a 0.1/0 and 454,000 total viewers. At 9, “Batwoman” had a 0.1/1 and 421,000 total viewers.