DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 03: Christian Pulisic #10 of USA plays Honduras in the first half during Game 1 of the Semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League Finals of at Empower Field At Mile High on June 03, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Ratings: Univision Tops All of Broadcast TV With CONCACAF Nations League Finals

by | June 7, 2021 @ 8:51 AM

CBS wins in total viewers with Kennedy Center Honors

Univision topped all of broadcast television in TV ratings on Sunday with the CONCACAF (the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) Nations League Finals, in which the U.S. topped Mexico 3-2.

CBS was fourth in the key demo’s ratings but had primetime’s most total viewers, airing the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ABC came in second place on the night in both main Nielsen metrics.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

theme parks pandemic

Pandemic Theme Park Layoffs Make Way for Hiring Frenzy
abc summer fun and games

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ and ABC’s Other ‘Summer Fun & Games’ Shows Ranked by Viewers | Chart
Beat Shazam

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Season Premiere Doesn’t Beat Much of Anything
amc theatres joey nicholas

AMC Theatres’ Surprise Stock Winners: Meet the Pizza Delivery Guy Who Turned $800 Into $65,000
amc theatres

How Much Will the Meme Stock Surge Help AMC Theatres in the Long Run?

‘MasterChef’ Season 11 Premiere Orders Up Ratings Win for Fox
David Zaslav Pay Hero Art

Inside Discovery CEO’s ‘Eye-Popping’ Pay – Is David Zaslav Worth More Than Bob Iger? | Charts

Cutting to the Chase: How Pandemic Protocols Are Streamlining Student Films

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Premiere Hits ‘Lego Masters’ With a Brick
jeopardy guest hosts

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Buzzy Cohen (Photos)
Mare of Easttown

‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale Is Most-Watched Original Series Episode on HBO Max