abc summer fun and games

ABC

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ and ABC’s Other ‘Summer Fun & Games’ Shows Ranked by Viewers | Chart

by | June 4, 2021 @ 11:45 AM

It’s all fun and games until ad dollars are at stake
tony maglio ratings report banner

It’s almost summer, which means sand, surf and ABC’s “Summer Fun & Games” lineup.

Last week, “Press Your Luck” and “The $100,000 Pyramid” returned to ABC’s airwaves. “Celebrity Family Feud,” “The Chase” and “To Tell the Truth” premiere their own new seasons on Sunday. “Holey Moley,” “Card Sharks” and “The Hustler” will join those shows in the coming weeks, as will the new series “Celebrity Dating Game” and “When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren.”

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Beat Shazam

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Season Premiere Doesn’t Beat Much of Anything
amc theatres joey nicholas

AMC Theatres’ Surprise Stock Winners: Meet the Pizza Delivery Guy Who Turned $800 Into $65,000
amc theatres

How Much Will the Meme Stock Surge Help AMC Theatres in the Long Run?

‘MasterChef’ Season 11 Premiere Orders Up Ratings Win for Fox
David Zaslav Pay Hero Art

Inside Discovery CEO’s ‘Eye-Popping’ Pay – Is David Zaslav Worth More Than Bob Iger? | Charts

Cutting to the Chase: How Pandemic Protocols Are Streamlining Student Films

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Premiere Hits ‘Lego Masters’ With a Brick
jeopardy guest hosts

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Buzzy Cohen (Photos)
Mare of Easttown

‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale Is Most-Watched Original Series Episode on HBO Max

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Housebroken’ Premiere Draws Less Than 1 Million Total Viewers
amc cineworld movie theater ceo pay

Why Did Movie Theater CEOs Make Such a Killing During the Pandemic?