MASTERCHEF: A Contestant, chef/host Gordon Ramsay and guest judge Emeril Lagasse in the "Legends: Emeril Lagasse - Auditions Round 1" season premiere episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, June 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

‘MasterChef’ Season 11 Premiere Orders Up Ratings Win for Fox

by and | June 3, 2021 @ 8:58 AM

But Fox’s kitchen shows settle for fourth place in terms of total viewers

If you can’t take the kitchen, get out of Fox’s primetime. On Wednesday, the Season 11 premiere of “MasterChef” — a “legends” season — was strong enough to carry Fox and freshman baking competition “Crime Scene Kitchen” to a first-place finish among adults 18-49.

Of course, it helps that Fox, unlike its “Big 4” competition, doesn’t schedule the relatively low-rated 10 o’clock hour. Even so, Fox finished fourth last night counting viewers of all ages.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

David Zaslav Pay Hero Art

Inside Discovery CEO’s ‘Eye-Popping’ Pay – Is David Zaslav Worth More Than Bob Iger? | Charts

Cutting to the Chase: How Pandemic Protocols Are Streamlining Student Films

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Premiere Hits ‘Lego Masters’ With a Brick
jeopardy guest hosts

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Buzzy Cohen (Photos)
Mare of Easttown

‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale Is Most-Watched Original Series Episode on HBO Max

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Housebroken’ Premiere Draws Less Than 1 Million Total Viewers
amc cineworld movie theater ceo pay

Why Did Movie Theater CEOs Make Such a Killing During the Pandemic?
tech merger hollywood

A Merger Wave Sped Up by the Pandemic Will Transform Hollywood
HouseBroken

‘HouseBroken’ Creators on Fox Comedy’s Vibrator-Eating Dog, Hoarding Cats and Tony Hale’s ‘Really Dark’ Pig
A Quiet Place Part II

How ‘A Quiet Place – Part II’ Success Raises This Summer’s Box Office Expectations

How ‘The Talk’ Has Stood in the Ratings Since Sharon Osbourne’s Exit