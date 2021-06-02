Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Premiere Hits ‘Lego Masters’ With a Brick

CBS, ABC, Fox and Univision all tie for second place behind NBC in primetime ratings

CBS, ABC, Fox and Univision all tied for second place in primetime ratings averages on Tuesday, an evening NBC easily won (and The CW just as easily lost).

The Season 2 premiere of Fox’s “Lego Masters” did just alright last night, when NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” season premiere beat up on the rest of broadcast. There was a massive logjam of mediocrity in the runner-up position among adults 18-49.

Despite the “Lego Masters” return, Fox barely bested Univision in overall audience size, topping the Spanish-language network by just 31,000 (unrounded) viewers, according to Nielsen.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to preliminary numbers. The “AGT” premiere from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 7.1 million total viewers. At 10, “New Amsterdam” had a 0.5/4 and 4 million total viewers.

The standout star on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” return had to be 10-year-old Peter Rosalita, who gave Simon Cowell “goosebumps” with his cover of Celine Dion’s “All By Myself.” Watch Rosalita (and then your forearms) here.

CBS, ABC, Fox and Univision tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.2 million, ABC was third with 2.4 million, Fox was fourth with 1.33 million and Univision was fifth with 1.30 million.

CBS aired a trio of reruns on Tuesday.

For ABC, the conclusion of Mike Tyson documentary special “The Knockout” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million total viewers. A repeat followed.

For Fox, the “Lego Masters” Season 2 premiere at 8 got a 0.4/3 and 1.5 million total viewers. At 9, “Mental Samurai” had a 0.3/2 and 1.1 million total viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in total viewers with 827,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 747,000. Following a repeat, “Superman & Lois” at 9 received a 0.1/1 and 901,000 total viewers.