AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1601 -- Pictured: Northwell Nurse Choir -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Premiere Hits ‘Lego Masters’ With a Brick

by | June 2, 2021 @ 9:11 AM

CBS, ABC, Fox and Univision all tie for second place behind NBC in primetime ratings

The Season 2 premiere of Fox’s “Lego Masters” did just alright last night, when NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” season premiere beat up on the rest of broadcast. There was a massive logjam of mediocrity in the runner-up position among adults 18-49.

CBS, ABC, Fox and Univision all tied for second place in primetime ratings averages on Tuesday, an evening NBC easily won (and The CW just as easily lost).

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

