Ratings: Fox’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Season Premiere Doesn’t Beat Much of Anything

“Grey’s Anatomy” season finale is Thursday’s highest-rated show

The “Grey’s Anatomy” season finale was primetime’s highest-rated show last night, when NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” also ended their 2020-21 runs.

“Beat Shazam” was never going to beat the “Station 19” season finale with its season premiere, but initial Nielsen returns do not have the guess-the-music game show hitting anything close to a high note either. Fox actually finished behind Univision in total viewers on Thursday, when the Spanish-language leader broadcast soccer.

ABC and NBC ended up neck-and-neck in primetime ratings among adults 18-49. With “Station 19” actually topping “Grey’s” in total viewers, ABC racked up the most overall eyeballs across the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. day part.

ABC and NBC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 4 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was second with 3.5 million total viewers.

For ABC, “Station 19” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.6/5 and 4.7 million total viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” put up a 0.8/5 and 4.6 million total viewers. “Rebel” at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 2.8 million total viewers.

For NBC, “Manifest” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.7 million total viewers. At 9, the “Law & Order: SVU” season finale drew a 0.7/5 and 4.1 million total viewers. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 10 landed a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million total viewers.

Univision was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in total viewers with 1.4 million.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.7 million, Fox was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

For CBS, between reruns, “United States of Al” at 8:30 had a 0.4/3 and 3.7 million total viewers. At 10, an original episode of “Clarice” got a 0.2/1 and 1.8 million total viewers.

For Fox, “Beat Shazam” at 8 received a 0.4/3 and 1.7 million total viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 430,000, airing all reruns.