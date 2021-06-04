Beat Shazam

Fox

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Season Premiere Doesn’t Beat Much of Anything

by | June 4, 2021 @ 8:50 AM

“Grey’s Anatomy” season finale is Thursday’s highest-rated show

“Beat Shazam” was never going to beat the “Station 19” season finale with its season premiere, but initial Nielsen returns do not have the guess-the-music game show hitting anything close to a high note either. Fox actually finished behind Univision in total viewers on Thursday, when the Spanish-language leader broadcast soccer.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” season finale was primetime’s highest-rated show last night, when NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” also ended their 2020-21 runs.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

