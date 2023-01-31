cbs-afc-championship-game

Patrick Mahomes II holding the AFC Championship trophy / Getty Images

Ratings: CBS’ AFC Championship Game Is Most-Watched TV Program on Any Network Since Super Bowl 2022

by | January 31, 2023 @ 10:02 AM

The Chiefs’ victory over the Bengals netted 53.12 million viewers

CBS’ broadcast of the AFC Championship Game Sunday night became the most-watched TV program on any network since Super Bowl LVI last year. The Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals netted 53.12 million viewers, yielding the most-viewed NFL Conference Championship Game in four years.

The network’s game and post-game coverage also served as a great lead-in to its procedural “Fire Country,” recently renewed for a second season. Sunday’s special episode averaged 10.1 million viewers and a rating of 1.9 in Nielsen live plus same-day figures. It marked the largest post-AFC Championship Program on CBS since 2017. Last year, the Super Bowl game cracked the 100 million viewer mark with an average 112.3 million watchers across both TV and streaming.

