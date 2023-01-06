‘Fire Country’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

CBS has renewed its broadcast and streaming hit “Fire Country” for a second season. The news comes ahead of the procedural’s midseason return Friday night at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Since its premiere on Oct. 7, “Fire Country,” which stars Max Thieriot, has averaged 8 million viewers per episode, making it the top new broadcast series of the season. With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, more than 10 million people are tuning into the show on linear and streaming platforms, which includes CBS, linear playback, VOD, Paramount+ and the CBS app.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “’Fire Country’ has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

The show follows Bode Donovan (Thieriot), a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, and hoping for redemption with Cal Fire.

“Fire Country,” which has been in high demand with international buyers, is currently distributed in nearly 100 countries around the world by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer round out the cast in “Fire Country.” Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed and Thieriot executive produce. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

Friday night’s new episode will also air on a special day and time immediately following the AFC Championship Game, Sunday, Jan. 29 (10:00 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.