‘CBS Mornings’ Adds 3rd Hour as Network Programming Shakeup Continues

“CBS Mornings” is in the process of expanding with a third hour slated to launch in September, as the network continues to overhaul its programming lineup.

The additional hour will initially launch in select markets and on the network’s streaming platform CBS News 24/7. This comes just weeks after Norah O’Donnell announced she would be stepping down from her role as anchor and managing editor of “CBS Evening News.”

The programming expansion was announced by “CBS Mornings” executive producer Shawna Thomas in a memo to staff on Friday. Thomas said that while the expansion is still in the developmental phase, “it won’t look or feel exactly like the first two hours.”

“Yes, the talent will be a little different and the name will be a little different, but it will still be the smart and engaging content everyone expects from the CBS Mornings family,” Thomas added.

The main programming hours are currently anchored by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson. Dokoupil and “CBS Weekends” anchor Adriana Diaz are reportedly being eyed to helm the expansion, according to the New York Post which first reported the news on Friday.

The executive producer also added that the network will be looking to make some additional hires in order to effectively run the third programming hour, alongside the existing “CBS Mornings” team.

Both of the program’s competitors in the broadcast morning show market, ABC’s “Good Morning America” and NBC’s “Today” show, have already expanded beyond the initial two-hour timeslot.

While CBS is playing catch-up by expanding programming and overall viewership, the network’s morning show has made progress in the ratings, drawing in a significant and growing portion of the key adults 25-54 demographic.