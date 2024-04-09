CBS News is staking its claim in the streaming space, expanding its live news programming and renaming the national stream to CBS News 24/7, the network announced Tuesday.

CBS News 24/7 will double the amount of live hours currently produced for the streaming service and debut new programs while expanding others, starting on April 22.

“CBS News 24/7 is a decidedly ambitious evolution of our streaming efforts,” president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures Wendy McMahon said in a statement. “Data backs up our bet on a fresh, timely and distinctive approach to breaking news and live coverage. Our audiences crave it, and we’re in the best position to deliver it.”

The streaming service will also debut a new live newscast named “CBS News 24/7,” which will be the backbone of the new streaming infrastructure. The program will combine CBS’s storytelling capability with on-the-ground reporting and display how the coverage came together. “CBS News 24/7” will also include AR/VR technology to enhance real-time news and weather coverage. The new program will debut as a one-hour block in June.

“America Decides,” will expand to one hour, 5-6 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, bringing viewers beyond the top headlines, offering live political reporting and analysis.

CBS News chief political analyst and senior national correspondent John Dickerson’s show “Primetime with John Dickerson” will be renamed to “The Daily Report with John Dickerson, airing Monday through Thursday. Later this spring Dickerson’s show will expand to 90 minutes.

“Our commitment is to mirror on the stream the same level of world-class reporting and analysis that CBS News viewers expect from our television broadcasts,” CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews said in a statement. “The expansion of John Dickerson’s program, AMERICA DECIDES, and the upcoming CBS NEWS CONFIRMED show are just a few of the ways in which we are driving the next generation of viewers to this high-quality reporting that sets CBS News apart.”

Additionally, a new late-night news show named “CBS News Roundup” will be airing this spring. The show will feature headlines of the day and the latest stories from CBS News and Stations correspondents and reporters. The program will stream on the service at 1 a.m. ET.

This summer, the service will also launch “CBS News Confirmed,” a program dedicated to identifying and reporting on misinformation. The show will be helmed by a new unit committed to combating misinformation, with experienced journalist Melissa Mahtani serving as executive producer.

Saturday programming for CBS News 24/7 will feature marathons of “CBS Saturday Mornings,” and “48 Hours,” while Sunday will feature “CBS Sunday Morning” and “60 Minutes.” Additionally, “CBS Evening News” with Norah O’Donnell will continue to stream on weeknights at 10 p.m. ET.

In 2023, CBS News’ streaming services were streamed for more than 21.3 billion minutes, across national and local levels, reaching nearly 3 million viewers daily. The network’s streaming offerings are available on more than 30 platforms for free, as well as CBSNews.com and Paramount+.