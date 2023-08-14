Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Tapped as CBS News President

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews has been named the new president of CBS News, Wendy McMahon, who was recently appointed president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, announced Monday.

In this role, Ciprian-Matthews will oversee CBS News’ content across all platforms, including broadcast, streaming, digital and radio. She will also head global newsgathering, bureaus, standards and practices, special events, politics, elections and surveys, social as well as the race and culture unit.

“There is no one with a stronger background to continue CBS News’ great journalistic legacy than Ingrid,” McMahon said. “Ingrid’s editorial expertise, her depth of knowledge and sensitivity to the nuance of the subjects we cover around the globe, and her impeccable news judgment make her an incredible leader. She is unwavering in her commitment to our journalism and to the people and culture of CBS News. I’m so pleased that she has agreed to partner with me at this important time.”

“The history and DNA of this organization will inform our vision for the future,” Ciprian-Matthews said. “We are a community of journalists driven by a conviction to serve the public and pursue the truth, with intentional, impartial reporting and distinctive storytelling. It is a true privilege to make sure we continue our mission long into the future – with integrity in our reporting and a firm commitment to the values, the culture and the wonderful people of CBS News.”

A 30-year veteran of CBS News and an Emmy-winning journalist, Ciprian-Matthews most recently served as executive vice president for newsgathering. She has held several high-level roles in the company throughout her career, including senior vice president of news administration, vice president of news, CBS News’ foreign editor, senior broadcast producer for “CBS Evening News” and senior producer for CBS News’ foreign coverage.

In 2018, Ciprian-Matthews was presented with the Alfred I. duPont Award for her coverage of the Newtown tragedy as well as the Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence for CBS News. She was also given the Presidential Award of Impact from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists in 2016.

Ciprian-Matthews’ appointment comes in the midst of several shakeups at the company. Roughly an hour ahead of the Ciprian-Matthews news, it was announced that Wendy McMahon had been selected as president and CEO following Steven LoCascio’s retirement. McMahon will serve in a newly created role that involves her overseeing all of CBS News’ broadcast and streaming operations, 27 local television stations in major U.S. markets, 14 local news streaming channels and more.