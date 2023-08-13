 CBS News President Neeraj Khemlani Steps Down, Shifts to Development

Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News, announced in a memo to employees on Sunday that he is stepping down.

Khemlani says that he has signed a first-look production deal with CBS and Simon & Schuster to develop documentaries, books and scripted series that he says will “allow me to write, report and develop stories that I’ve long wanted to pursue.”

CBS Entertainment President/CEO George Cheeks said in a separate memo that more information about the new leadership and structure for CBS News would be shared in the coming weeks.

Khemlani joined CBS News in 2021 from Hearst, overseeing an overhaul of the network’s morning news programming including a new lineup of anchor Gayle King, former football player Nate Burleson and correspondent Tony Dokoupil. Under his leadership, CBS News also added new reporters like Robert Costa and Cecelia Vega and developed new streaming programs for Paramount+ and other platforms.

“We maintained the #1 position of our iconic weekend programs, successfully developed and launched business plans to grow digital revenue that will sustain CBS News for the next generation, and elevated and promoted so many of the people who work here day after day to deliver on our journalistic mission,” Khemlani said in his memo.

“Neeraj will leave CBS News with our broadcasts stronger and our streaming footprint bigger and better,” Cheeks said. “The talent he recruited to the division the past few years is best in class. He has put new business plans in place to drive more revenue, which is essential in a challenging environment for all media companies.”

Khemlani is the latest news executive to depart amidst a period of upheaval for broadcast and cable news as more people leave behind linear television for streaming. CNN chief Chris Licht was ousted this past June after a tumultuous year while NBC News president Noah Oppenheim departed amidst a company restructuring.

Khemlani’s successor will be charged with crafting CBS News’ coverage of the 2024 presidential election, which will likely be intertwined with the growing indictments against former president and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. The network will also try to keep its current momentum with “CBS Mornings” and “CBS Evening News,” both of which are still in third place behind NBC and ABC but have narrowed the gap during Khemlani’s tenure.