CBS News President Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews to Exit Role 

CBS News President Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews is departing after just months in her role, according to internal network memos.

Ciprian-Matthews, a veteran media executive appointed to the role less than a year ago, announced her exit on Wednesday morning in a memo to staffers, adding that she will remain through the transition and the consequential 2024 election cycle.

“No journalist wants to ‘be’ the news, especially me. But today, I have some news of my own to share. After much consideration, I’ve decided this is the right time to step away from my current role at CBS News and begin to write my next chapter,” Ciprian-Matthews said.

“At the end of the month, I’ll be transitioning to a new role. I have gladly agreed to stay on through the election as a senior editorial advisor to CBS News, given the historical significance of this election and the current political moment,” she added.

Ciprian-Matthews was named to the role in August of 2023, serving less than a year.

A 30-year veteran of CBS News and an Emmy-winning journalist, Ciprian-Matthews also served as executive vice president for newsgathering. She has held several high-level roles in the company throughout her career, including senior vice president of news administration, vice president of news, CBS News’ foreign editor, senior broadcast producer for “CBS Evening News” and senior producer for CBS News’ foreign coverage.

“Some may be asking why I’m announcing this now. We all know our industry and company are going through a transformation and a number of short- and long-term decisions need to be made,” Ciprian-Matthews wrote in her Wednesday memo. “I do not want to be disingenuous with any of you about who should drive these decisions. I’ve always leaned into my integrity and my values and I felt it was important to be transparent at this juncture about my plans.”

In a separate memo to staffers, president and CEO of CBS’ News and Stations and Media Ventures Wendy McMahon noted, “Over the past months, Ingrid and I have been talking about this moment we find ourselves in – one of relentless transformation across our industry, and a moment in which we are covering one of the most important stories of our lifetimes.”

“Those conversations led Ingrid to the decision she shared with all of you today, and I am pleased that she has agreed to stay on in a new position as senior editorial adviser guiding our political coverage through the election,” McMahon continued. “This newly created role leverages Ingrid’s expertise, particularly as a former Washington bureau chief. She will work directly with our D.C. bureau and political team to contribute significantly and help lead our coverage.”