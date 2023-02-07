CBS to Reboot ‘@midnight’ as Replacement for ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden,’ Stephen Colbert to Produce

CBS plans to reboot the improv comedy show “@midnight” as a replacement for “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” according to multiple media reports.

Stephen Colbert is set to executive produce the reboot of the series that ran from 2013 to 2017 on Comedy Central. Though Chris Hardwick hosted “@midnight,” a game show that posed Internet-themed questions to its three guests, during its Monday through Thursday airing at the time, Hardwick is not expected to return to the reboot.

The reboot marks a shakeup in the network’s current slate, ending “The Late Late Show” after nearly 27 years, though the change could be expected after CBS CEO George Cheeks shared his plans to experiment with the late night slot.

CBS declined to comment. Deadline first reported the news.

In April, Corden announced that he would step down from hosting the late night show in 2023 to pursue other projects, though the airdate for his final episode is unknown. When addressing his departure from the show, Corden recalled that ending his role is “not easy, in any way,” while ultimately admitting the decision came fairly easily.

“The truth is, it became a very easy decision because I always knew it was an adventure, and I never ever considered it to be the final destination,” Corden said during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Launched in 1995, “The Late Late Show” transformed from a straight roundtable interview show under Tom Snyder to more comedic iterations with hosts Craig Kilborn, Craig Ferguson and Corden.