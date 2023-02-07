Michael Bay to Make TV Directorial Debut With Bounty Hunter Action Series for Prime Video

Michael Bay will make his TV directorial debut with a bounty hunter action drama in development for Prime Video.

Joe Barton will create, write and executive produce the action drama series, which hails from A+E Studios and Amazon Studios, while Bay directs and executive produces, TheWrap confirmed Tuesday.

The official logline is as follows: “An American bounty hunter working South of the border finds himself in a desperate fight for survival when the man he’s been chasing down lands them both in trouble with the Mexican cartel.”

“I was inspired about 5 years ago hanging out down in Costa Rica, with a former US Federal Agent, who surfs every day, living the good life,” Bay said about about his character. “He supports his fun, relaxed lifestyle in Costa Rica by tracking down ‘Bad Gringos’ hiding out down in South America.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Michael Bay and Amazon to bring this thrilling and action-filled show to the screen,” Barton said in a statement.

Brad Fuller, Range Media Partners and Wise Entertainment are also set to executive produce the series.

Barton, who created and executive produced BBC and Netflix’s “Girl/Haji,” also serves as the creator and EP of Netflix’s “Half Bad” and upcoming sci-fi series “The Lazarus Project.”

Bay is repped by Range Media Partners and Sloane, Weber, Offer, Dern while Barton is represented by Range Media Partners, CAA, Independent Talent Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Deadline first reported the news.