Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to Star in Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy ‘42.6 Years’ at Amazon Studios

Andy Samberg and Jean Smart are attached to star in the unlikely sci-fi romantic comedy “42.6 Years,” which is in development at Amazon Studios, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya” and “Pam & Tommy”) will direct, and the script comes from “Late Night With Seth Meyers” writer Seth Reiss, who recently earned a WGA nomination for co-writing “The Menu.” Based on a story drummed up by Reiss and Samberg, the screenplay made the 2022 Black List.

Samberg stars as a man who, after a life-saving, experimental procedure in which he was cryogenically frozen for 42.6 years, awakes to himself alone in the future with no one to turn to but his now-aged ex-girlfriend, played by Smart.

Samberg is producing the film via his Party Over banner along with Ali Bell and Gillespie.

Samberg wrapped his eight-season run on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” in 2021, which was preceded by another standout sci-fi romcom, “Palm Springs.”

Smart won back-to-back lead actress Emmys for her HBO comedy hit “Hacks”; she stands as only one of two actresses to win awards in all three comedy acting Emmy categories. On the silver screen, she can currently be seen in Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.”

Samberg is represented by UTA, ID, and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole. Smart is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.