Andy Samberg is reuniting with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” writer and producer Neil Campbell for a new animated series called “Digman!,” and the show is rounding out its cast.

The show, which will be produced by CBS Studios alongside The Lonely Island, marks the first to be written and produced by Samberg, who also leads the voice cast alongside Mitra Jouhari (“Three Busy Debras”), Tim Robinson (“I Think You Should Leave”), Dale Soules (“Orange Is The New Black”), Guz Khan (“Our Flag Means Death”), Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Tim Meadows (“The Goldbergs”).

The half-hour adult animated series will premiere on Comedy Central early next year and is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet, with Samberg providing the voice of the protagonist, Rip Digman. The series is created by Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell and produced by CBS Studios alongside Ali Bell and The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here banner. Campbell serves as showrunner.

Samberg wrapped his eight-season run on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” in 2021 and “Digman!” marks his first series regular role after that show’s conclusion.

“As kids we were led to believe that archaeologists are all bad-ass, adventure-seeking rock stars, but after spending 20 long years pursuing careers in archaeology we now see that was a lie perpetuated by Big Hollywood. So we created Digman! to finally bring our childhood dreams to life. Plus, we noticed a dearth of new TV shows recently and figured it was wholly on us to bring the world what it’s missing the most: CONTENT.”

Titmouse Studios will Executive Produce, with their own Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina. Grant Gish serves as Executive Producer with Sachi Ezura as Co-Executive Producer and Michael Stanger as Supervising Producer for MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Andy is a singular creative force with a vision to explore bold, genre-shifting, comedic storytelling,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. “We are thrilled to partner with him, The Lonely Island and CBS Studios on Digman! – the first series Andy has written and produced – to Comedy Central’s robust animation line-up.”

“Animation continues to become an even more significant part of our comedy slate,” said David Stapf, President of CBS Studios “On Digman!, we are fortunate to be working with an incredibly talented team of writers, animators and voice talent, including our fantastic partners at The Lonely Island, MTV Entertainment and Comedy Central.”