CBS Studios Promotes Bryan Seabury to Head of Content Strategy and Development

Longtime CBS Studios development executive Bryan Seabury has been promoted to executive vice president and head of content strategy and development.

In his expanded role, Seabury, who currently leads drama development, will oversee content strategy with an emphasis on franchise building and leveraging and identifying new and existing IP for global audiences across broadcast, streaming and other emerging media.

He will continue to implement strategic roadmaps for the studio’s producer and pod deals, and now collaborate across departments and divisions to find innovative opportunities for our storytellers.

Seabury first joined CBS Studios in 2006 and was also a senior vice president of drama development at the network from 2009 to 2016. Prior to that, he was vice president of television for Mark Johnson’s production company Gran Via, where he oversaw all aspects of series development, and was the director of development for Susanne Daniels’ production company First Move Television.

He and his team have been responsible for developing titles and expanding franchises including “Matlock,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Origins,” NCIS: Tony & Ziva,” “Elsbeth,” “Evil,” the “Star Trek” franchise, “Fire Country,” “Sheriff Country” and “Happy Face.”

Seabury will continue to report to CBS Studios president David Stapf.

“Bryan’s visionary leadership, creative sensibilities and deep understanding of an ever-changing industry have made him one of the most highly respected executives in town,” Stapf said. “His innate ability to grow successful franchises and source new IP, while also shepherding the artistic integrity of a writer’s projects from the first pitch to a successful series is truly unmatched. And Bryan’s exceptional reputation within the creative community is only outdone by how beloved he is internally as a leader, peer and mentor, making him an immeasurable asset to our Studio, Company and all those who are lucky enough to work with him.”