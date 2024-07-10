Jewish Streamer ChaiFlicks Launches Inaugural Summer Film Series | Exclusive

ChaiFlicks, the world’s leading streaming platform for Jewish storytelling, is launching its first-ever summer film series this Saturday.

This movie series will showcase some of the top Jewish programming of the past decade, starting with the 2019 Israeli dramedy, “Golden Voices.”

“Over the last four years, our audience has gotten accustomed to finding and enjoying many of the best Jewish films, TV series and documentaries from across the globe,” Neil Friedman, founder of ChaiFlicks, tells TheWrap. “Our first-ever Summer Film Series ups the ante, as we will be rolling out many of the most acclaimed Jewish films of the last decade each Saturday night.”

All of the movies included in the series are distributed to the streamer through a partnership with Music Box Films. The Chicago-based distributor has a diverse array of international, indie and documentary feature films.

Other notable gets include Golden Globe nominee “Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem,” which will debut on July 20, and Academy Award-winning “Ida,” which is set to premiere on Aug. 3.

Following the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, the platform saw a rise in subscribers and a demand for more Israeli content.

“We took a beat in terms of any kind of promotion or direction to subscribers. We waited and didn’t tell our audience what to do or what to watch for a couple of days. And then we noticed that our subscribership — which includes viewers in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia — was overwhelmingly looking at Israeli programming,” Friedman said in a guest blog on TheWrap. “Without any outward marketing, ChaiFlicks has seen a sizable uptick in both new subscribers and viewership.”

The streaming service features thousands of award-winning films, shows and documentaries highlighting Jewish voices. Friedman and Heidi Bogin Oshin founded the streamer together after their successful business partnership with Menemsha Films (their production company represented Academy Award nominees five years in a row). Bill Weiner, a former senior executive at New Regency, also signed on to get the streamer off the ground.

In addition to this first-of-its-kind summer series, ChaiFlicks launched their own original series “Kafka,” based on the life of prominent Jewish author Franz Kafka. The six-episode series was released on the platform in July.

To tune in weekly for the summer series, you can stream on ChaiFlicks.