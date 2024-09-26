‘Chicago Fire’ Season 13 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

It’s time to head back to Firehouse 51 for another season of “Chicago Fire.”

Season 13 returns in the middle of NBC’s One Chicago block with a full 22-episode season order, which is sure to please all the show’s fans after they had a meager 13 the year before. “Chicago Fire” airs in the middle of their three-show spree on Wednesday nights.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “Chicago Fire” Season 13.

When Does “Chicago Fire” Season 13 Premiere?

“Chicago Fire” Season 13 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 25 on NBC at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

What Time Do New Episodes Of “Chicago Fire” Season 13 Drop?

“Chicago Fire” is the middle episode of NBC’s Wednesday three-show block of One Chicago shows. It follows “Chicago Med” and airs at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on the network.

Is “Chicago Fire” Season 13 Available For Streaming?

Yes. New episodes of “Chicago Fire” will be available to stream on Peacock the Thursday after they air on NBC.

So, the Season 13 premiere will be up for streaming on Thursday, Sept. 26, and so on throughout the season.

Complete “Chicago Fire” Season 13 Episode Release Schedule

Right now, NBC only has complete information and logline for the Season 13 premiere of “Chicago Fire.” The show will drop weekly on Wednesdays for the season and has been confirmed to have 22 episodes.

S. 13 E. 1: “A Monster in the Field” – Wednesday, Sept. 24 “A new chief shakes things up at Firehouse 51; Violet and Novak work to uncover the truth behind a car crash; Cruz keeps a watchful eye on Severide and Damon’s growing bond.”



We’ll update here when more complete information on upcoming episodes becomes available.

How Many Episodes Will “Chicago Fire” Season 13 Have?

Season 13 of “Chicago Fire” has a 22-episode order. That’s certainly great news for fans who were bummed about Season 12 only having 13 new episodes to enjoy for the year.

Who’s In “Chicago Fire” Season 13?

Season 13 of “Chicago Fire” stars Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide, David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Herrmann, Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt. Stella Kidd, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, and Jocelyn Hudon as Lizzy Novak.

Dermot Mulroney also plays new Chief Dom Pascal this season.