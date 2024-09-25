‘Chicago Med’ Season 10 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“Chicago Med” Season 10 kicks off a new year of One Chicago goodness in the Windy City.

The latest season returns with a full episode order so fans can expect quite a bit more from the employees of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series is the first to air in the One Chicago block that also includes “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” in their interlocked universe.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “Chicago Med” Season 10.

When does “Chicago Med” Season 10 premiere?

“Chicago Med” Season 10 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8-9 pm ET/PT on NBC. It’s the first of all three One Chicago series airing that night.

What time does “Chicago Med” Season 10 release?

“Chicago Med” is the first show playing on One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC this year. It airs from 8-9 pm ET/PT through the season.

Is “Chicago Med” Season 10 streaming?

Yes. New episodes of “Chicago Med” land on Peacock for streaming on Thursdays – the day after they air live on NBC.

Complete “Chicago Med” Season 10 Episode Release Schedule

Right now, NBC only has complete information and logline for the Season 10 premiere of “Chicago Med.” The show will drop weekly on Wednesdays for the season and has been confirmed to have 22 episodes compared to the 13-episode season that aired last year.

S. 10 E. 1: Wednesday, Sept. 24 “When a commuter ship capsizes, the ED finds itself under water as they struggle to treat the influx of new patients and deal with bold new employees taking charge.”



We’ll update this listing when more complete information on upcoming episodes becomes available.

How many episodes will “Chicago Med” Season 10 be?

Season 10 of “Chicago Med” has a 22 episode order. That’s certainly great news for fans who were bummed about Season 9 only have 13 new episodes to enjoy for the year.

Who’s in “Chicago Med” Season 10?

Season 10 brings back many familiar faces along with some new additions. It stars Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer, and Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood.

Sarah Ramos and Darren Barnet join the cast this year as new series regulars.