‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 12 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“Chicago P.D.” returns for another season based out of the 21 District Station.

This year’s season returns with the bulky 22-episode order that fans are accustomed too. “Chicago P.D.” also caps off the three episode One Chicago block NBC features on Wednesday after new episodes of both “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire.”

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “Chicago P.D.” Season 12.

When Does “Chicago P.D.” Season 12 Premiere?

“Chicago P.D.” Season 12 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on NBC. It’s the final show in the night’s One Chicago block.

What Time Does “Chicago P.D.” Season 12 Release?

“Chicago P.D.” rounds out NBC’s One Chicago programming on Wednesday nights. It airs at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT through the season.

Is “Chicago P.D” Season 12 Streaming?

Yes. New episodes of “Chicago P.D.” land on Peacock streaming on Thursdays – the day after they air live on NBC.

Complete “Chicago P.D.” Season 12 Episode Release Schedule

Right now, NBC only has complete information and logline for the Season 12 premiere of “Chicago P.D.” The show will drop weekly on Wednesdays for the season and has been confirmed to have 22 episodes compared to the 13-episode season that aired last year.

S. 12 E. 1: “Ten Ninety-Nine” – Wednesday, Sept. 24 “A month after Voight’s close brush with death, Intelligence is overwhelmed with cases as they catch a high-stakes drug bust.”



We’ll update here when more complete information on upcoming episodes becomes available.

How Many Episodes Will “Chicago P.D.” Season 12 Be?

Season 12 of “Chicago P.D.” has a 22-episode order. That’s certainly great news for fans who were bummed about Season 11 only having 13 new episodes to enjoy for the year.

Who’s In “Chicago P.D.” Season 12?

“Chicago P.D” Season 12 is once again led by Jason Beghe as Sgt. Hank Voight. He’s joined by Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciatti as Officer Kim Burgess, LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres, and Amy Morton as Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt.