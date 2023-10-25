Tracy Spiridakos to Exit ‘Chicago PD’ After Season 11

“Chicago P.D.” star Tracy Spiridakos will be leaving the series after the conclusion of Season 11, TheWrap has learned.

Spiridakos joined the show as a recurring character in its fourth season in 2017, coming to star on the procedural as Hailey Upton. It is unknown how many episodes Spiridakos will appear in during the upcoming season.

The actress was upgraded to a series regular in the show’s fifth season. Det. Hailey Upton has also appeared in the “Chicago P.D.” spinoffs “Chicago Med,” “FBI” and “Chicago Fire.”

Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Hailey’s husband Jay Halstead, left the series last year. Despite his character’s decision to continue his trip in Bolivia indefinitely, Soffer said at the time that he isn’t opposed to returning to the show.

“I feel so bad for the fans that are like, ‘Is he going to come back?’ ‘What’s he going to do?’ ‘What’s going on with him and Hailey?’” he said at the time.

Soffer added, “I like to think — and I hope the fans think this too — that he’s just in another country right now, doing what he does best and making the world a safer place.”

Variety first reported the news of Spiridakos’ exit.