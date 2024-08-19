‘Chimp Crazy’ Episode Release Guide: Does the Docuseries Come Out All at Once?

The filmmakers behind Netflix’s pandemic sensation “Tiger King” have returned to tell another story of domesticated animals. This time, Tonia Haddix and her 32-year-old former Hollywood chimp Tonka lead Eric Goode’s docuseries, “Chimp Crazy.”

As seen in the HBO docuseries, Haddix’s love for animals may have stretched too far. After entering into the shady market of wild animal pets, animal rights groups like PETA caught wind of her handlings and the self-proclaimed “Dolly Parton of chimps” found herself in a sticky legal battle.

While similar to “Tiger King” in themes of illegal animal ownership by quirky leading characters, Goode pivots from the leering gaze at its subjects to one of productivity. Tonka’s former “Buddy” costar Alan Cumming is heavily featured in the docuseries, often intervening as a middleman between animal rights groups and owners like Haddix.

The four-part series from Goode will reveal the implications of private primate ownership, as well as imposing human traits onto captive apes who have no agency over where or how they live.

Here’s all you need to know about HBO’s “Chimp Crazy”:

When does “Chimp Crazy” premiere?

The first episode of “Chimp Crazy” premiered on HBO and Max on Sunday, Aug. 18. New episodes will be released weekly on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

The series will be rolled out in four parts. Here’s your guide to when to expect this new docuseries:

Episode One: “Monkey Love” – Sunday, Aug. 18 Episode Two: “Gone Ape” – Sunday, Aug. 25 Episode Three: “Head Shot” – Sunday, Sept. 1 Episode Four: “Fantasy Island” – Sunday, Sept. 8

What is “Chimp Crazy” about?

Toni Haddix, a former nurse-turned-exotic animal broker, wants to protect her babies. Only, these babies just so happen to be chimps. Haddix spends her days taking care of several animals she holds in captivity, but her particular love for one chimpanzee gets her in some legal trouble. When her 32-year-old retired Hollywood chimp Tonka, whom she claims to love more than her own children, goes missing, chaos ensues.

