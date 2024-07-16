‘Chimp Crazy’ Trailer Teases the Latest Animal-Based Scandal From Director of ‘Tiger King’ | Video

“Chimp Crazy” promises to be the spiritual successor to Netflix mega-hit, “Tiger King.”

The upcoming Max docuseries hails from Eric Goode — known for co-directing and producing “Tiger King” — and follows nurse-turned-exotic animal broker Tonia Haddix and her connection with a retired Hollywood chimp named Tonka.

“Tonka and I just found each other,” Haddix says in the trailer. “Tonka loved me as much as I loved Tonka. It was meant to be, it was just natural. It’s like your love for God, and I’ll do anything to protect that primate.”

The trailer shows clips of the pair intercut with footage of news broadcasts and police raids of animal pens.

“I would give anything I had possession-wise up for that child,” Haddix says at the end of the trailer. “I would give my life for him, and that’s exactly what I did, to be honest.”

The official synopsis for the docuseries reads: “Former nurse-turned-exotic animal broker Tonia Haddix, who refers to herself as the ‘Dolly Parton of chimps,’ spends her days caring for animals in captivity. However, her limitless love for one chimpanzee in particular spins into a wild cat-and-mouse game with authorities and an animal rights group. Through Tonia’s and other ‘chimp mom’ experiences, ‘Chimp Crazy’ reveals the singular bonds that form between owners and their highly intelligent great ape pets. The series exposes the risks humans take when they try to raise these animals as members of their family, as well as the risks to the welfare of the animals themselves.”

It continues: “At turns hilarious and tragic, while unfolding with the pace and suspense of a thriller, ‘Chimp Crazy’ explores the captivating, often unfathomable, and secretive world of raising chimpanzees and also examines the colorful and complicated cast of characters that inhabit it. Tonia cares for seven captive chimps bred as talent for commercials, photo shoots and movies. She has a special affection for Tonka, a 32-year-old retired Hollywood chimp — who she claims to love more than her own children. Events take an unexpected turn when Tonka goes missing and Tonia is faced with a lawsuit brought by PETA. She responds by placing Tonka and herself at the epicenter of a years-long saga involving her family, authorities, an undercover clown and actor Alan Cumming, who starred alongside Tonka in the 1997 film ‘Buddy.’”

The four-episode series airs Aug. 18 on Max.