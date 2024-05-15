The first trailer for Max’s “Dune: Prophecy” is here, and it’s taking fans back 10 thousand years before the existence of Timothee Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides. The teaser was dropped during Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2024 upfronts presentation on Wednesday.

“Before the universe would know us as the Bene Gesserit, we founded a sisterhood, assigned to the great houses to help them sift truth from lies,” an unseen woman says in this first teaser. “We created a network of influence throughout the imperium, but power comes with a price.”

The clip then cuts between several suspenseful scenes from an elaborate funeral and a stylish, red wedding to a group of people chanting around a fire. “Sisterhood above all,” Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) says from a throne, smiling slightly at the camera.

You can watch the full teaser for “Dune: Prophecy” in the video above.

The series follows two Harkonnen sisters, “as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Much like the films, “Dune: Prophecy” is inspired by a book, but not by Frank Herbert. This one is based on “Sisterhood of Dune,” written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

In addition to Watson, the series will star Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning and Yerin Ha.

The prequel series comes from Alison Schapker, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Additionally, Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer, and Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes. Other EPs include Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns and Jon Spaihts executive produce. From the Frank Herbert estate, New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert executive produce

The series comes from Max and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the critically-acclaimed film franchise.