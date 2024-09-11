Chris Christie Encourages Kamala Harris Not to Debate Trump Again: ‘Please Stop’ | Video

Chris Christie agrees with the prevailing sentiment that Kamala Harris wiped the floor with Donald Trump at Tuesday night’s debate, but that doesn’t mean he thinks she should face him again. In fact, during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Christie strongly encouraged her not to.

By and large, the hosts of the ABC talk show were delighted by the event, with host Joy Behar even joking that it was “painful to watch” at times because “it was almost like elder abuse.” The women laughed at various outlandish claims Trump made, and guest Christie admitted that he and his wife did too.

But the former governor wasn’t overly excited by Harris’ team requesting a second debate with Trump after the event ended.

“Please stop. Don’t do it! Don’t do that,” Christie said. “Really, seriously. Like, you get in the ring against the guy who has had more presidential debates than anybody in history and you knock him around. Raise your arms, go do two rallies a day, raise some money and go home, man.”

"[HARRIS] SHOWED SHE BELONGED ON THE STAGE": ABC News political contributor and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie shares his takeaways from last night's heated presidential debate between Vice Pres. Harris and former Pres. Trump. pic.twitter.com/9EKfjfG7Bl — The View (@TheView) September 11, 2024

Christie’s logic is that “nothing great can happen for her in a second debate,” because “she’ll either do as well as she did this time before, OK, or he could do better.” You can watch the moment in the video, above.

All that said, if a second debate does happen, Christie offered some advice to the vice president.

“She could do some things to help herself. Like, look, the American people are forgiving people and they’re understanding people,” he said. “So there were some mistakes made in the Biden administration. She should admit to them and say she’s going to do better.”

