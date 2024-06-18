Chris Rock, Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold to Reprise Roles in Comedy Central’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’

“Everybody Hates Chris” stars Chris Rock, Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold will reprise their roles in a new reimagined half-hour adult animated series premiering on Comedy Central later this year.

The project, dubbed “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” will feature Rock as an adult version of Chris, narrating stories inspired by his experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s. Crews and Arnold return as Chris’ parents Julius and Rochelle, respectively.

Joining the trio in the new series are Tim Johnson Jr. as Young Chris, Ozioma Akagha as Chris’ baby sister Tonya, Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Chris’ younger brother Drew, and Gunnar Sizemore as Chris’ best friend Greg.

“I’m very excited to introduce the world to another funny side of my childhood,” Rock said in a statement.

“I wanted this job to get free tickets to a Chris Rock stand up show, but we ended up making something we’re proud of that is true to the original series we all loved,” showrunner Sanjay Shah added.

“Everybody Still Hates Chris” is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm, Chris Rock Enterprises and 3 Arts Entertainment.

In addition to Rock and Shah, the show’s executive producers include Ali LeRoi and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky. Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the series with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina serving as executive producers.

“Everybody Hates Chris,” ran for four seasons on UPN and then the CW between 2005 and 2009. The series won a NAACP Image Award for its writing in 2007 and was also nominated for a Golden Globe and several Emmy Awards.

All four seasons of the original series are available to stream on Paramount+.