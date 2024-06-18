Natalie Portman’s 1960s housewife delves deep into the mystery of murdered Black woman in the first trailer for the limited series “Lady in the Lake,” which Apple TV+ premiered Tuesday morning.

The seven-part series was created and directed by Alma Har’el, who made her feature film debut with 2019’s “Honey Boy.” It’s based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Laura Lippman and premieres with two episodes on July 19, followed by new episodes every Friday through August 23.

Portman stars as Maddie Schwartz, an unsatisfied Jewish housewife in 1966 Baltimore who becomes obsessed with the murder case of Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram), whose body is found in a lake.

This is the first TV series for Portman, a Best Actress Oscar winner for 2010’s “Black Swan.” She also serves as executive producer alongside producing partner Sophie Mas.

Ingram, an Emmy nominee for “The Queen’s Gambit,” plays Cleo, the dead woman who narrates the trailer. The actress also featured in Apple’s “The Big Cigar” about Black Panther Party cofounder Huey P. Newton, as well as the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The story, which Apple bills as a “feverish noir thriller,” begins with the disappearance of a young girl on Thanksgiving. The ensemble cast includes Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

“Lady in the Lake” is created, executive produced, written and directed by Har’el alongside producing partner Christopher Leggett. The studio is Fifth Season.

Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée serve as executive producers for Crazyrose and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf America. Layne Eskridge, Amy Kaufman, Boaz Yakin and author Lippmann also serve as EPs.

The soundtrack is by Marcus Norris, the founder and artistic director of the South Side Symphony.