Apple TV+ has set the premiere date for “Lady in the Lake,” its upcoming seven-part limited series starring Natalie Portman.

The thriller will come to the streamer on July 19 with its first two episodes. After its premiere, new episodes will premiere on the streaming service every Friday through Aug. 23.

The limited series comes from Alma Har’el, who is best known for “Honey Boy” and “LoveTrue,” and stars Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-winner Natalie Portman, who also serves as the series’ executive producer. The series also stars “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” actor Moses Ingram.

The drama revolves around a young girl whose disappearance on Thanksgiving 1966 transfixes the city of Baltimore. In the midst of this crime, two women “converge on a fatal collision course,” according to a press release for the series. The rest of the series follows the lives of Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a Jewish housewife with a secret who’s trying to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a mother who’s struggling to provide for her family and balance her ties to Black Baltimore’s political underbelly.

“Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger,” the logline for the series reads.

In addition to Portman and Ingram, the series stars Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

“Lady in the Lake” is created, executive produced, written and directed by Har’el alongside her producing partner Christopher Leggett. Portman executive produces alongside Sophie Mas. Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée serve as executive producers for Crazyrose, and Julie Gardner executive produces for Bad Wolf America. Layne Eskridge, Amy Kaufman, Boaz Yakin and author Lippmann also executive produce.